Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 48 mins ago
Opanka spends birthday with Ace US rapper T.I on IG Live Photo Credit: Opanka / Facebook

Rapper Opanka was joined by ace American rapper T.I on his IG Live to commemorate his birthday on 15th June following the release of his new single, Hold On ft Kofi Kinaata.

The Opanka Army commander was seen cooling off with a bottle of which he told T.I was Sobolo – a local drink made of Bisab which could cure coronavirus.

He made this statement in a jovial manner to the suprise of T.I who was equally sipping a cocktail from a glass.

“I’m grateful. You have no idea… I feel blesed”, the Ghanaian talent expressed.

He is currently out with Hold On ft Kofi Kinaata.

