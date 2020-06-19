Top Stories

Hot issues! Kwaku Bs leaves La Même Gang

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 25 mins ago
Hot issues! Kwaku Bs leaves La Même Gang
Hot issues! Kwaku Bs leaves La Même Gang. Photo Credit: @kwakubs/Instagram

Super talent Kwaku Bs has issued a statement to announce his immediate split from the all-male music collective La Même Gang.

In a frank statement, the Bobbi artist pointed out to some unresolvable differences between himself and the management as well as the membership of La Même Gang.

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram

PSA

A post shared by Bombay (@kwakubs) on

Kwaku Bs was however thrilled with the new phase in his music career that he is set to embark saying “I am entering a new chapter of my journey and I’m thrilled to show you all as soon as the time right“.

Over the past days, members of La Même Gang hae been caught up in scandalous revelations that Kwaku Bs also acknowledges played a role in his decision making.

Before his split, the La Même Gang, a new wave of urban musicians, included Darkovibes, Nxwrth, $pacely, Kiddblack, RJZ, and Kwaku Bs and had to their repertoire some hit songs including Godzilla, Reveal, and Stone Island.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Songs that were released to Bring Back Azonto

Songs that were released to Bring Back Azonto

5 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 24: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 24: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
Photo of Like father like Daughter! Check out who’s on Gyakie’s cover art for; SEED EP

Like father like Daughter! Check out who’s on Gyakie’s cover art for; SEED EP

6 days ago
Photo of Efe Grace sounds a clarion call in new single; Lord Have Your Way

Efe Grace sounds a clarion call in new single; Lord Have Your Way

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker