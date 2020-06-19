Hot issues! Kwaku Bs leaves La Même Gang

Super talent Kwaku Bs has issued a statement to announce his immediate split from the all-male music collective La Même Gang.

In a frank statement, the Bobbi artist pointed out to some unresolvable differences between himself and the management as well as the membership of La Même Gang.

Kwaku Bs was however thrilled with the new phase in his music career that he is set to embark saying “I am entering a new chapter of my journey and I’m thrilled to show you all as soon as the time right“.

Over the past days, members of La Même Gang hae been caught up in scandalous revelations that Kwaku Bs also acknowledges played a role in his decision making.

Before his split, the La Même Gang, a new wave of urban musicians, included Darkovibes, Nxwrth, $pacely, Kiddblack, RJZ, and Kwaku Bs and had to their repertoire some hit songs including Godzilla, Reveal, and Stone Island.

