QueenLet unleashes holiness with new song

QueenLet has released ‘Dear Holy Spirit‘, a genre soaking song that unleashes all holiness into your system making your body become an insulator against every problem.

QueenLet’s music is really a metamorphosis and inflammable, to take you to another realm of soaking in the Holy Spirit.

Having kick-started her career a couple of years back as a nurse, QueenLet – an anointed Vocalist, Song writer, composer, and worship leader- was rated as the 6th Top-on-Air song in Ghana.

QueenLet’s music focuses on the soaking and atmospheric Gospel style category of the spiritual genre.

