King Sarkodie touches down in Ghana with new born Prince?

They are currently observing the 14-day quarantine at Alisa Hotel

King Sarkodie touches down in Ghana with new born Prince?
King Sarkodie touches down in Ghana with new born Prince? Photo Credit: Sark/fb

Sarkodie, after being stuck abroad for several months due to the global lockdown initiated by the coronavirus pandemic, has safely arrived on Ghanaian soil earlier today.

After being confined to a hotel in the USA for over 3 months, the rapper,his wife and 2 children arrived safely onboard a KLM Royal Dutch Airline.

Rumors have also been confirmed as Tracy Sarkcess was spotted with a newly born baby and are currently logged in at Alisa Hotel for the mandatory 14 days quarantine.

Finally, a king returns to his roots after all these days of being far from home and is hopeful to serve SarkNation with some new music he has teased us with on an IG Live video some time ago.

