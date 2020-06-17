Strongman lands endorsement deal with Verna Active mineral water

Eclectic lyricist and rapper Strongman has inked an endorsement deal with Verna Mineral water.

The deal announces Twellium Ghana’s new range of products, that is, Verna Active Natural mineral water which comes in Strawberry and lemon flavours.

Strongman has since been seen in an audiovisual dishing out some lines in what seems to be the official soundtrack for the advertisement of the new products.

Boxing heavyweight champion Agbeko and actress Benedicta Gafah have also been co signed unto the endorsement deal alongside Strongman.

