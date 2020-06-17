Top Stories

BRYAN THE MENSAH unveils cover art, tracklist & features for upcoming EP; NOT GOING OUTSIDE

It features 3 new school acts; Bills Brown, Romeo Swag & Bully

BRYAN THE MENSAH unveils cover art, tracklist & features for upcoming EP; NOT GOING OUTSIDE
Photo Credit: Bryan the mensah

Burgeoning artiste, BRYAN THE MENSAH is out with the official artwork for his New Ep out on the 26th of June which he titles “NOT GOING OUTSIDE”.

The Ep is said to feature some of the most talented new school acts in the game and Bryan and the team never go wrong at that.

His previous singles had features such as E.L, Efya, Kwesi Arthur, B4bonah, Blaqbonez, Tulenkey, among several others.

But BRYAN for a second time recruits Kojo-Cue on track 1 of this new project and adds on new names Romeo Swag, Bills Brown and Bully on tracks 7, 6 and 5.

