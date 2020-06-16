Top Stories

Feel the groove with Yung Pabi's 'Guy No'

Feel the groove with Yung Pabi's 'Guy No'
Photo Credit: Yung Pabi

Yung Pabi has happily presented to his fans Guy No, a true song of the people with an Afro groove and hip hop feel that makes it a great piece of art.

Yung Pabi uses the rhythm to elaborate on how he does the impossible, how he stays winning making you listen to the sound from start to finish.

Late in 2019, Yung Pabi blessed his fans’ ears with his premier EP, Running With Men On Horses.

After that release, there’s some silence from him even though the tracks from the EP were making the rounds touching ears and touching lives.

Releasing the song, Yung Pabi said; “I miss being in y’all speakers“.

Further saying saying “he had no plans of putting out new music, not yet, but what the fans want, the fans usually get, they are the reason i do this“.

