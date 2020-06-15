Top Stories

Grief over his brother’s death led to Nana Tuffuor’s death – a close source

He is currently being held at the KATH morgue.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Too much grief over his brother's death caused his death too - a close source on Nana Tuffuor's death
Too much grief over his brother's death caused his death too - a close source on Nana Tuffuor's death Photo Credit : hitz fm

At a good old age of 66, the death is reported of Highlife Legend Nana Rufford whose sad exit took place in his residence this Monday.

The cause of death as at now is only known to be a short illness and his body has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

Advertisement

According to the source, the singer who released ‘Abasa Komu’ this year has been sick for some time now.

Widely known as 9-9-2-4, the artiste also recently lost a blood brother whom he mourned so much so that it is believed it served as a catalyst to his own demise.

The ‘Abeiku’ hitmaker born on Valentine’s day in 1954 spent his childhood in Kumasi and began his musical journey with one of
the country’s best keyboardist Alex Konadu aka ‘one-man thousand.’

With over 15 albums to his name, his path led him to the Wanto Wazuri Band as a pianist, Waza Africo Band, playing keyboard for Nigeria’s King Sunny Ade till his first album in 1979 titled Romance.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Charterhouse CEO confirms August for a 2020 VGMA edition

Charterhouse CEO confirms August for a 2020 VGMA edition

7 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 23: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 23: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

1 week ago
Photo of Lil Win & Article Wan blast rival artists on new song

Lil Win & Article Wan blast rival artists on new song

1 week ago
Photo of AY Poyoo garners attention of Hip hop legend, Snoop Dogg

AY Poyoo garners attention of Hip hop legend, Snoop Dogg

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker