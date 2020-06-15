Grief over his brother’s death led to Nana Tuffuor’s death – a close source

At a good old age of 66, the death is reported of Highlife Legend Nana Rufford whose sad exit took place in his residence this Monday.

The cause of death as at now is only known to be a short illness and his body has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

According to the source, the singer who released ‘Abasa Komu’ this year has been sick for some time now.

Widely known as 9-9-2-4, the artiste also recently lost a blood brother whom he mourned so much so that it is believed it served as a catalyst to his own demise.

The ‘Abeiku’ hitmaker born on Valentine’s day in 1954 spent his childhood in Kumasi and began his musical journey with one of

the country’s best keyboardist Alex Konadu aka ‘one-man thousand.’

With over 15 albums to his name, his path led him to the Wanto Wazuri Band as a pianist, Waza Africo Band, playing keyboard for Nigeria’s King Sunny Ade till his first album in 1979 titled Romance.

