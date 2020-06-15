Kevin Fianko announces K Rich as signee on new label

Ghanaian American-based businessman, AMG Kevin Fianko has launched his own record label New Chapter Records to help identify and groom Ghanaian music for world consumption.

Holding a bachelor’s in Chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, his unbelievable passion for music is what necessitated the decision to set up a label.

Understanding music and its related business will help New Chapter Records to capture the minds, hearts and also reveal to people the benefits of pursuing music and investing in great music talent careers.

New Chapter Records was officially launched in Carolina and has since been endorsed by musicians including Criss Waddle, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Bisa Kdei, and Fameye.

Just signed K rich to New chapter Records — amgkevinfianko (@amgkevinfianko) June 15, 2020

The label has Kevin Fianko as its frontline artist and the newly signed artist K Rich, a hip-hop and afrobeat artist.

Acquiring the signature of talented artist, the label has now been plunged into in a full force to groom and build K Rich into a mainstream artist.

CEO Kevin Fianko a rapper and businessman revealed “adding K Rich unto his label was a solid decision for him to making his company making it a legacy to help hidden talents seen and put the Ghanaian rap music especially on the world map“.

The Tema based artist who has been working very hard over the years was excited to have a new beginning with CEO Kevin Fianko and New Chapter Records as his hard works has been recognized.

