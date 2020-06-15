Top Stories

I regret leaving Shatta Wale, Majesty is his son – Ara B

Former hypeman and backup artiste for Shatta Wale, Ara B has come out to clear the air on various issues surrounding his exit from the Shatta Movement Empire.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz fm, he disclosed that his previous allegation on who the actual father of Majesty is, was just false statement to make up for the emotional trauma he was going through.

“I never ever did anything with Mitchell. I would like to use this opportunity to clear the air. Majesty is not my son. He’s not anybody’s son but Shatta Wale’s son”, he honestly confessed.

On his revolting against the SM leader, he admitted that he paved the way for other guys to also start beefing with Shatta and that he he was totally against the reactions of the SM Militants after they were sacked.

“There were so many things Joint was saying that I disagree with. I was the first person to have a beef with Shatta Wale in the camp.

I started that dirtiness and people like Pope Skinny, Addi Self & others have come to take advantage of it. I regret leaving the camp but a part of me also doesn’t regret because of the people that surrounded 1 Don”, he claimed.

He is currently promoting new music titled Kutu Fa.

