Top Stories

Natty Lee ready for latest Sista Afia assisted single; Heart Beat

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Natty Lee ready for latest Sista Afia assisted single; Heart Beat
Natty Lee ready for latest Sista Afia assisted single; Heart Beat Photo Credit: Lee Gang

Amidst the bone of contention between Shatta Wale and his SM Militants, Natty Lee is bent on delivering good music as he employs Sista Afia for new single, Heart Beat.

The single will soon be adequate available on YouTube and all other digital music streaming platforms.

Advertisement

It is bring produced by Paq under the Lee Gang label.

Get ready for a sure banger that will lit up your world when released as Sista Afia and Natty Lee never disappoint.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Video: Life by Sista Afia

Video: Life by Sista Afia

17th March 2020
Photo of Stonebwoy to headline Ghana Independence Celebration in Washington DC with Sista Afia, D-Black & Nina Ricchie

Stonebwoy to headline Ghana Independence Celebration in Washington DC with Sista Afia, D-Black & Nina Ricchie

27th February 2020
Photo of Audio: M3das3n by Lucky Mensah feat. Sista Afia

Audio: M3das3n by Lucky Mensah feat. Sista Afia

20th January 2020
Photo of Video Premiere: Paper by Sista Afia feat. Victor AD

Video Premiere: Paper by Sista Afia feat. Victor AD

20th January 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker