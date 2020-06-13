Natty Lee ready for latest Sista Afia assisted single; Heart Beat

Amidst the bone of contention between Shatta Wale and his SM Militants, Natty Lee is bent on delivering good music as he employs Sista Afia for new single, Heart Beat.

The single will soon be adequate available on YouTube and all other digital music streaming platforms.

It is bring produced by Paq under the Lee Gang label.

Get ready for a sure banger that will lit up your world when released as Sista Afia and Natty Lee never disappoint.

