Like father like Daughter! Check out who’s on Gyakie’s cover art for; SEED EP

One of the most promising female burgeoning singer-songwriters on the music scene currently, Gyakie has unveiled the cover art for her forthcoming EP, ”SEED”.

Gyakie in a recent tweet about her incoming 5-track EP stated, ”Hi… #SEED EP takes the listener on a sonic trip via my experiences.

Being who I am gives me a great duty I never expected. I’m in a place where I have to pick between conforming and staying true to my original self.

Kindly stay with me and patiently wait on this”.

The released cover art comes in a Polaroid frame and depicts a dated portrait of three people being (from left to right): Gyakie’s dad, herself and her kid brother, Justin.

The trio are situated in a studio, with the latter two fitted with headsets.

It will come as an interesting discovery that the man being referred to as Gyakie’s dad is none other than the highlife Legend, Nana Acheampong of Lumba Brothers fame.

He is the voice behind several hits in the 90’s such as ‘Casanova’, ‘Kata W’ani Te’, ‘Obibini Mu Obibini’, ‘I Go Die 4 U’, among others.

Having burst into the Ghanaian music scene over a year ago, the ever-rising songbird boasts of quite an impressive catalogue of singles within her very short time.

She’s spun hit singles like, ‘Control’, ‘Sor Mi

Mu’, the recently released ‘Nana Nyame’ and ‘Never Like This’; arguably her biggest record yet!

She stole the spotlight with a song titled, ‘Love Is Pretty’ and has since gone on a solid run, working with top guns like E.L, Bisa Kdei and Kuvie along the way.

Managed by FLIP THE MUSIC, Gyakie is a talented singer whose transparency makes it clear that she draws her artistic inspiration from genuine moments of extreme emotion and experiences of people around her.

It’s her belief that African music is a global sound and hence, intends to use her gift as a way of shaping the culture, all with a touch of versatility.

