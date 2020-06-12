Efe Grace sounds a clarion call in new single; Lord Have Your Way

Tagged as one of the most promising future female voices of African Gospel music, Efe Grace, is out with her latest single titled ‘’Lord have Your Way’’.

Following the debut of her 2019 hit song ‘’King of Glory’’, Efe Grace presents another spirit filled single titled ‘’Lord Have Your Way’’.

It’s packed with a soul lifting lyrics which gives every listener a reason to build trust in God.

On the origins of the song, she reveals that it was inspired by the Holy Spirit amidst the global fight against the pandemic outbreak.

‘’Lord Have Your Way’’ was produced by one of Ghana’s finest music producers, Osei of Groove House Studio in Accra.

If you have ever been enticed by any of Efe Grace’s songs or ministrations then this would definitely be a thriller and a blessing in these uncertain times.

‘’ I am optimistic that, God has every crisis in control; whatever is happening around us doesn’t have dominion over us.

God will not suffer us to be tortured by the works of the enemy because He will surely have His way at last.

Let us remain in fellowship with God and believe in all His promises for us. God will have His way’’ – Efe Grace.

