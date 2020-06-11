Ogidi Brown searches for love in new single; Bisa

Renowned label owner and artiste Ogidi Brown is back with a brand new single, ‘Bisa’, an Afrobeat declaration produced by Beatz Fada.

The single reiterates his delight in a message offered to him from a lady he has paid a visit to.

The song makes reference to a special fruit that can only be found once he asks his parents.

Hence the title, ‘Bisa’, a follow up to Ogidi Brown’s ‘Girlfriend P3’, ‘Six Feet’ and ‘Forgive Us’ featuring Amerado.

