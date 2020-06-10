Top Stories

Black Gold! Kweku Lee hits hard at racism with new song

Kweku Lee hits hard at racism with Black Gold
Kweku Lee hits hard at racism with Black Gold. Photo Credit: Kweku Lee

Rising artist, Kweku Lee sheds light on racism in general and the injustices faced by the black community on a compelling new single he titles Black Gold.

The song emphasizes on the need for the world to see why Blacks are as much humans and equal as any other person in the world.

Kweku Lee further emphasises on Black Gold, produced by ItSlumOnTheBeat, that “Black makes Gold shine, black is where you can find gold, black makes white bright therefore black spark of the earth”.

Black artists have long been highlighting the perils of racism and discrimination through music, but recent events like the murder of George Floyd are brightening the spotlight on racial injustice and oppression.

