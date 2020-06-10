I’m glad my absence from the VGMA is a blessing to others – Stonebwoy

With the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards just around the corner, pressure has been mounted on its organisers, Charterhouse to give the final verdict on the Shatta Wale – Stonebwoy trial.

In light of this, Charterhouse CEO, Theresa Ayoade during the Arts Edition of the Beyond the Lockdown programme on JoyNews admitted, “we haven’t had an internal conversation around that yet.”

Apparently, organisers of the prestigious awards scheme had rather been focusing on how to bring back the events they manage which have been halted due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

But with the easing of restriction put in place to curb the spread of the virus, Mrs Ayoade said the VGMAs should return in August.

She, however, added that “when we are ready to make full announcement on the VGMAs, we will come up with a full statement on everything.”

Stonebwoy, who was also on the show, said the ban has not affected him in any way and he had rather been to complete the court proceedings.

He further revealed that he was glad his ban was a blessing to other artistes.

“Some artistes have come to say it was a blessing in disguise for them because some of us are not on the wards with them because that is the only way they can prosper.

“So it gives me joy to be a blessing to people though it was supposed to bring me down,” he said.

The artiste, however, said he still has a lot of respect for Mrs Ayoade and Charterhouse and will leave them to decide on his return to the show.

