Akesse Brempong’s “Blessed” enlisted in Spotify’s playlist of Top African artistes

Spotify's Redeemed playlist is a collection of songs from top Gospel acts

Photo Credit: Akesse Brempong

Following the release of his hit single “Blessed”, Akesse Brempong has made it to Spotify’s Redeemed playlist.

The playlist is a coalition of Africa’s A-list Gospel acts from various countries across the continent.

He landed on the prestigious platform based on the overwhelming reception his recent “Blessed” Afrobeat jam which features Joe Mettle received in Ghana and beyond.

The song continues to make waves globally given the world class production and solid content it exudes.

Listen to “Blessed” here and watch the eye popping video below:

