Top Stories

Eckow Hunter inspires Ghetto Youth with new freestyle jam; Casko Town

He seeks to motivate every struggling youth with this freestyle single

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 44 mins ago
Eckow Hunter inspires Ghetto Youth with new freestyle jam; Casko Town
Eckow Hunter inspires Ghetto Youth with new freestyle jam; Casko Town Photo Credit: mastermind music

Signed under the MasterMind Music label, Eckow Hunter releases his brand new freestyle jam he calls ‘Casko Town’.

Mixed and mastered by Rdee Beatz, Eckow Hunter delivers his signature style effortlessly on the song.

Advertisement

Talking about where he comes from and where he envisions himself, ‘Casko Town’ is a reminder that it’s only Jah who knows the road.

He proclaims one love is all the ghetto youth want. This is a display of Eckow’s desire to spread a positive and encouraging message to the youth!

‘Casko Town’ is a song that will resonate with the many youth nationwide and beyond the borders of Africa.

Listen, share and stream the song here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Black Avenue Muzik inks publishing deal with Sony/ATV

Black Avenue Muzik inks publishing deal with Sony/ATV

5 days ago
Photo of 3 MiPROMO Media clients enlisted on Billboard Top 5 Most Watched Homegrown Artists on YouTube!

3 MiPROMO Media clients enlisted on Billboard Top 5 Most Watched Homegrown Artists on YouTube!

6 days ago
Photo of Akesse Brempong tops Apple Music trends after release of monster hit single; Blessed ft Joe Mettle

Akesse Brempong tops Apple Music trends after release of monster hit single; Blessed ft Joe Mettle

6 days ago
Photo of DJ Ashmen: the sage of Ghanaian music

DJ Ashmen: the sage of Ghanaian music

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker