Eckow Hunter inspires Ghetto Youth with new freestyle jam; Casko Town

Signed under the MasterMind Music label, Eckow Hunter releases his brand new freestyle jam he calls ‘Casko Town’.

Mixed and mastered by Rdee Beatz, Eckow Hunter delivers his signature style effortlessly on the song.

Talking about where he comes from and where he envisions himself, ‘Casko Town’ is a reminder that it’s only Jah who knows the road.

He proclaims one love is all the ghetto youth want. This is a display of Eckow’s desire to spread a positive and encouraging message to the youth!

‘Casko Town’ is a song that will resonate with the many youth nationwide and beyond the borders of Africa.

Listen, share and stream the song here.

