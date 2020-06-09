Top Stories

BET adds Rocky Dawuni’s Champion Arise to new playlist

Photo Credit: Rocky Dawuni

Acclaimed international network BET, has included Rocky Dawuni‘s music video for Champion Arise in a BET curated playlist; BET Soul.

The Champion Arise video, shot on locations in Ghana in the Aburi Mountains and in California, was playlisted in June on the channel as part of New Adds.

The video fits perfectly with recent the (peaceful) protests across the world demanding for black freedom and COVID-19 pandemic related issues.

Rocky Dawuni, in the video, expressed that “the video is to serve as a comfort message to anyone going through struggles of any kind, thus, must see themselves as Champions Who would overcome whatever situation they are going through“.

BET Soul is an American pay television network controlled by the BET Networks division of ViacomCBS, showcasing R&B, funk, soul, neo-soul, hip hop, jazz and Motown music from various decades.

Listen to Beats Of Zion Album here: https://rockydawuni.lnk.to/beatsalbum

Rocky Dawuni, who is currently in Ghana dropped the music video last month, May 14, 2020 and has been doing some media runs for it both locally and internationally.

