Edem dedicates upcoming EP to late mum

Gbevunation’s Edem is set to release an EP dedicated to and inspired by his mum as revealed in one of his recent social media posts.

He revealed how his mum died suddenly while he was at a very young age of 13.

Though the pain and vacuum created is still there, we are hopeful that it will be channelled into a beautiful piece of work in Edem’s upcoming EP.

MY NEW EP IS FOR YOU MOM ❤️❤️❤️❤️ 🌹 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹

You left me at 13 going 14

…The pain is still the same..Love for you still the same..Vacuum you created still the same…



I won’t let you down 🙏🏽R.I.P pic.twitter.com/H44gZEUOKo — Edem”igod” (@iamedem) June 6, 2020

