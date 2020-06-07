Top Stories

Lil Win & Article Wan blast rival artists on new song

Lil Win & Article Wan might just have set fire!

Lil Win & Article Wan blast rival artists on new song
Lil Win & Article Wan blast rival artists on new song. Photo Credit: Lil Win

Lil Win has featured Article Wan on a new song titled How Dare You that will not go down well with his fellow artists including AY Poyoo.

One his verse also, Article Wan directly hits hard at Patapaa, telling Patapaa to give him some respect whenever he’s talking about him.

Article Wan could well be responding to Patapaa after Patapaa called Article Wan his servant that eats dog food in his hotel.

Article Wan would have never mounted a Ghana Meets Naija stage if it were not for me – Patapaa

How Dare You, produced by Dream Jay, brought another part of Lil Win whereby the maverick Actor/Musician proves his Dancehall abilities to the world.

