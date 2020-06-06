Grammy recognition isn’t my priority – Rocky Dawuni

Ghana’s UN Ambassador for Environment Africa and Internationally known artist, Rocky Dawuni, in an interview with Link Up on Zylofon TV has said he doesn’t see any recognition in music as his utmost priority.

Rocky Dawuni, who in 2015 was nominated for the Grammy Awards (Best Reggae Album category) with his 6th album Beats Of Zion with other music greats like Jah Cure, Morgan Heritage, feels there’s more to music than just a nomination or an award.

He became the very first Ghanaian Musician to get his foot at the Grammys with an Album.

Explaining this stance, Rocky Dawuni said; “I would rather put my passion and how far I am able to influence the world positively through my music ahead of any award or recognition“.

“I respect and pay reverence to the Grammys and any award scheme that has recognized me but the passion and drive behind that craft stands above it all for me” Rocky Dawuni concluded.

Stream Beats Of Zion album – https://rockydawuni.lnk.to/beatsalbum

Rocky Dawuni’s latest music video Champion Arise, is the 4th music video he’s released off his 7th album Beats Of Zion released in March 2019.

