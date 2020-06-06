Top Stories

It is an animated music video.

D-Black partners Louis Cage Studios in visuals for new single; Sometimes

Black Avenue Muzik head honcho, D-Black has released an interestingly controversial animated video for his hip hop soul inspired love record ‘Sometimes’.

He has recently signed a global deal with SONY / ATV Africa via his Black Avenue Muzik label.

Created by Louis Appiah of Louis Cage Studios, known for the famous online ‘Tales of Nazir’ Series , the video takes us through a young mans journey of heartbreak and love and the interesting characters he meets along the way. 

It was produced by Pee On Da Beat and Red Skandi. SUBSCRIBE TO DBLACK ON VEVO

