Stonebwoy clocks a feature on Buju Banton’s ‘Cross Road’ single off upcoming project

Jamaican Reggae legend, Buju Banton has featured Ghana’s Afro-Dancehall and Reggae frontliner, Stonebwoy on his latest Riddim project.

Following a meeting on August 3, 2019, during the Afro Nation Festival in Faro, Portugal, Buju Banton and Stonebwoy are set to release their highly anticipated “Cross Road” joint.

The ‘Survivor Riddim’ project is made up of 12 solid soundtracks with six being features with top class dancehall and reggae artistes.

Among the chosen six artistes is Ghana’s very own Livingstone Etse Satekla, otherwise known as Stonebwoy.

The others include Richie Spice, Bob Andy, lila Ike, Chronic Law and Sound Quake.

Buju Banton features Stonebwoy on an upcoming project

