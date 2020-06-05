Camidoh unveils official Cover Art for debut EP; Contingency Plan (CP)

Grind Don’t Stop and GB Recz have unveiled the official cover art for fast-rising Ghanaian born Afro-pop artiste, Camidoh’s debut extended play(EP) dubbed the Contingency Plan (CP),

The cover art photo showcases the artiste’s image, the project’s title and the name of the artist.

Advertisement

Set in a modern African music scene and predominantly love-oriented classics, the writer, producer and composer sets the tone with the emotion loaded tunes on his 6 track EP, as he sticks to his theme of dynamism and versatility throughout ‘The Contingency Plan” EP.

The project paints a picture of a passion-driven talent whose powerful lyrics were set to a mid-tempo Afro-beats and Afro-pop rhythms.

The album is due July 3, with singles advancing the set. Noted for “My Lover”, born Raphael Camidoh Attachie known simply in Showbiz as Camidoh is a Ghanaian Afropop/RnB singer, record producer and a songwriter.

Camidoh’s life, his daily ins and outs are all about music – nothing else matters to him – if the conversation isn’t geared towards music, then there will be little or no attention at all from him – that’s how serious he takes his career in the field he finds comforts.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!