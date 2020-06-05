Article Wan would have never mounted a Ghana Meets Naija stage if it were not for me – Patapaa

With the growing fantasy for beefs in the industry, Patapaa Amisty and Article Wan have been the latest to add up to the list.

In a yet to be aired interview on Bryt TV, Patapaa confidently claimed that Article Wan wasn’t that much relevant till he decided to evive his career by partnering with him on several songs like Enemies, One leg and their major hit single, That Thing.

He unapologetically called Article Wan his servant that eats dog food in his hotel and claimed that Article Wan would have never mounted a Ghana Meets Naija stage ha ditch no been for him.

He stated, “Article isn’t Super, ask him if he has ever been billed for Ghana Meets Naija. I was the one who took him there. He came to eat my dog food in my hotel”.

Article Wan is equally making media rounds countering Patapaa’s claims and insisting that Patapaa’s songs wouldn’t have been hit songs if it hadn’t been for his genuis contributions.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed and watch this space to keep updated on all that unfolds in this new beef.

