Shabani blends Trap, Dancehall & Afrobeat in debut EP
Shabani blends Trap, Dancehall & Afrobeat in debut EP. Photo Credit: Shabani

Trapstar Tape Vol. 1 is a blend of Afro Dancehall and hiphop collection by Shabani as he kicks off his career as an independent artist.

Prior to the release Shabani currently has two videos recently released Why hate and Raggamania which are both making waves in Accra.

Trap Star tracklist

Set to introduce himself to the music industry proper the Trap star tape proves the music versitility of Shabani as a creative music artist who is ready to take his craft far and wide .

Download/Stream here – https://shabani.fanlink.to/trapstartape

The EP features the leading track Pon we Grind which is available on all streaming platforms worldwide and the EP is exclusively available on Audiomack, Soundcloud and Boomplay.

