Rhino invades music scene with maiden single; Vasa

Budding new artiste, Rhino has debuted with a maiden single under Savage Nation Records titled, “Vasa”.

VASA is dedicated to every hustler out on the street, to every man who left home to feed home, to every man fighting to achieve financial freedom.

VASA is the anthem of hope, the hand that gives never lack so we ask for the grace to keep giving, more grace to our hustle.

