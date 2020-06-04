Top Stories

Rhino invades music scene with maiden single; Vasa

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Rhino invades music scene with maiden single; Vasa
Rhino invades music scene with maiden single; Vasa Photo Credit : Rhino rhymz/ Facebook

Budding new artiste, Rhino has debuted with a maiden single under Savage Nation Records titled, “Vasa”.

VASA is dedicated to every hustler out on the street, to every man who left home to feed home, to every man fighting to achieve financial freedom.

Advertisement

VASA is the anthem of hope, the hand that gives never lack so we ask for the grace to keep giving, more grace to our hustle.

Listen and Download the song below;

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker