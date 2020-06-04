Naana Blu still under Quophimens Musiq – Manager, Stephen Mensah

Stephen Mensah, CEO of Quophimens Musiq and manager of budding Songstress Naana Blu in a Facebook post had refuted any claims that his artiste is still under some other management.

Stephen Mensah has been in the news recently after his former artist eShun came out to accuse him of several things.

He is in the news again for signing NaaNa Blu who allegedly still has a contract with another music label.

We currently can’t confirm whether Stephen is telling the truth or there is more to this story that we are yet to discover, we will observe how the story plays out in the coming days.

Apparently, Naana Blu had rebranded from Esi Cutie to her current name while under the label who is now claiming she breached their contract, a contract that was signed in 2015 with a tenure of 10 years.

NaaNa Blu in the few months she has been with Quophimens Musiq has dropped 5 songs back to back and her current single “No Pressure” has been receiving massive airplay, you can listen to it here:

