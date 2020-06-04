Black Avenue Muzik inks publishing deal with Sony/ATV

C.E.O. of Black Avenue Muzik, D-Black has announced, via his social media pages, a music publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

The music publishing deal will see Sony/ATV Music Publishing ensuring that the songwriters and composers under Black Avenue Muzik receive payment when their compositions are used commercially.

This will come as a huge boost to the Ghanaian music industry which has been struggling over copyright and royalty issues.

Black Avenue Muzik & Sony/ATV

In announcing this, D-Black stated; “this is a BIG move for not just me but for the entire country & the acts and producers on Black Avenue Muzik. I want to put Ghanaian music at the forefront of the Afrobeats global wave and this is just the first step with Sony / ATV.“

D-Black also revealed that there would a few more announcements and new music coming in the next weeks.

Sony/ATV Music Publishing is the world’s No. 1 music publishing company with its interests including not only a world-class roster of songs and songwriters, but an industry-leading synchronization operation and production music businesses Extreme and EMI Production Music.

