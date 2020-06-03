Dada Hafco asks the question of the century; Are You Your Boyfriend’s Girlfriend?

Highlife’s very own modern anchor, Dada Hafco is asking the question of the century in his latest single, Are You Your Boyfriend’s Girlfriend?

The song is laced with the 6-string wonder of the lead guitar- a fundamental element of the highlife tunes of old.

The question posed in the title of the single begets another one which aims at knowing the right spouse for you and targeting infidelity in relationships.

