Akesse Brempong tops Apple Music trends after release of monster hit single; Blessed ft Joe Mettle

Barely a day after it’s release, Akesse Brempong’s newest Afrobeat single, Blessed which features Joe Mettle, has shot him up to the number 1 trending position on Apple Music.

The single which comes along with sizzling hot visuals has got the nation dancing since its release in the early hours of 2nd June.

Following its heavy publicity and widespread anticipation, the masses couldn’t help but get enough of not just the single but the entire personality, artistry and songs of the Akesse Brempong brand.

By this single act of churning out a trendy tune filled with edifying Christian content, it seems the Gospel Reggae & Afrobeat Kingpin has just started an avalanche of newly recruited contemporary music lovers across the globe.

It is inevitable at this juncture to say, that Blessed and its composer, Akesse Brempong have brought a refreshment to society in these times and a necessary shift of focus from the depression that comes from pondering over the coronavirus and all that comes with it to fixing our eyes on Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith.

It is only through that that we can recognise and acknowledge that we are truly BLESSED.

