Top Stories

Akesse Brempong tops Apple Music trends after release of monster hit single; Blessed ft Joe Mettle

As the name suggests, the song is blessing lives around the globe.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Akesse Brempong tops Apple Music trends after release of monster hit single; Blessed ft Joe Mettle
Akesse Brempong tops Apple Music trends after release of monster hit single; Blessed ft Joe Mettle Photo Credit: Akesse Brempong

Barely a day after it’s release, Akesse Brempong’s newest Afrobeat single, Blessed which features Joe Mettle, has shot him up to the number 1 trending position on Apple Music.

The single which comes along with sizzling hot visuals has got the nation dancing since its release in the early hours of 2nd June.

Advertisement

Following its heavy publicity and widespread anticipation, the masses couldn’t help but get enough of not just the single but the entire personality, artistry and songs of the Akesse Brempong brand.

By this single act of churning out a trendy tune filled with edifying Christian content, it seems the Gospel Reggae & Afrobeat Kingpin has just started an avalanche of newly recruited contemporary music lovers across the globe.

It is inevitable at this juncture to say, that Blessed and its composer, Akesse Brempong have brought a refreshment to society in these times and a necessary shift of focus from the depression that comes from pondering over the coronavirus and all that comes with it to fixing our eyes on Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith.

It is only through that that we can recognise and acknowledge that we are truly BLESSED.

Follow Akesse Brempong across all social media platforms: @Akessethelion and SUBSCRIBE to his YouTube channel.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Rapper Tinny recruits UK singer M-Fly for afrobeats jam; Heartbeat

Rapper Tinny recruits UK singer M-Fly for afrobeats jam; Heartbeat

5 days ago
Photo of Amerado & Fameye warn all naysayers!

Amerado & Fameye warn all naysayers!

5 days ago
Photo of Dzidu preaches love & commitment in new single; Ablavi

Dzidu preaches love & commitment in new single; Ablavi

7 days ago
Photo of Samini, King of live Performances to host Untamed Virtual Concert this Saturday!

Samini, King of live Performances to host Untamed Virtual Concert this Saturday!

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker