Triple threat! Shatta Wale storms Billboard, Times Square NY, set to feature Beyonce on next album

It is evident that over this past few weeks, the fragrance of Shatta Wale’s escapades has invaded every nook and cranny of the virtual space.

From topping Billboard’s Most Wanted Homegrown Talents to featuring on Jamaica’s Sunday Gleaner newspaper, Shatta Wale has really been flying high this year.

In addition to all this, he has also granted an interview with the BBC to which he took to his Facebook page to announce.

My interview with Sasha Gankin, Reporter for BBC/DW Tv will air on @BBC’s focus on Africa in their major bulletin today, 1st June 2020. The interview will be aired at 7PM and 9PM on radio 📻 101.3…💪 AllOut #Greatest

Moving on, Africa’s Dancehall King has also become the first African to headline the world Reggae compilation project dubbed; Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: Reggae Collector’s Edition.

The project features global giants such as Sizzla, Elephant Man, Capleton,Tommy Lee Sparta, Vybz Kartel, Beenie Man, Wayne Wonder, Da Baby, Jethro Sheeran, among others and will be available on 5th June.

This has led to the Sleepless Night crooner becoming the first Ghanaian artiste and only African Dancehall act to be featured on the screens of the New York Times.







As if all that wasn’t enough, he revealed recently in an international interview that he is prepping up for his upcoming album, Gift of God, which he says would go international as he would be featuring the likes of Beyonce and Vybz Cartel among other global names.

With all this in place let’s gear up for some mind blowing developments from the camp of one of Ghana’s most famed assets.

