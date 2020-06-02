Top Stories

Gyakie poised to release maiden EP; SEED

She took to Twitter to announce the much anticipated EP

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Gyakie poised to release maiden EP; SEED
Gyakie poised to release maiden EP; SEED Photo Credit: flip the music

Jackeline Acheampong, better known as Gyakie – the young lad with very peculiar vocals has announced on Twitter her forthcoming project, SEED.

Tweeting about the 5-track EP scheduled for release later this year she wrote: ”#SEED is different and experimental. It’s more of me snapping out of my space into a more challenging one”.

Advertisement

Having burst onto the Ghanaian music scene over a year ago, the burgeoning songbird boasts of quite an impressive catalogue of relative hit singles within a very short time.

They include ‘Control’, ‘Sor Mi Mu’, the recently released ‘Nana Nyame’ and ‘Never Like This’; arguably her biggest record yet!

Gyakie made her first impression with the single, ‘Love Is Pretty’ and has since gone on a solid run, working with top guns like E.L, Bisa Kdei and Kuvie.

In the space of a year, the act has garnered over 1M organic streams with just 5 singles, a feature and cover song on Audiomack, as well as hundreds of thousands more on Spotify and Apple Music, among others.

Referring to more feats by the songstress, Gyakie was once a guest on BBC’s ”Focus On Africa”, featured on Red Bull South Africa and Nigeria’s One Tribe magazine, made it on Kuulpeeps’ ”2020 EMERGERS” list, and earned a nomination in the 2020 VGMA ”Unsung Artist”.

Managed by FLIP THE MUSIC, Gyakie is a talented singer whose transparency makes it clear that she draws her artistic inspiration from genuine moments of extreme emotion and experiences of people around her.

Gyakie believes African music is a global sound and wants to use her gift as a way of shaping the culture, all with a touch of versatility.

If you’re in eager wait for ”SEED” or haven’t yet heard her alluring voice, what are you waiting for? Go get a good dose of Gyakie here:

Advertisement

Follow GYAKIE on all social media networks for news on upcoming releases and more:
TWITTER: Gyakie_
INSTAGRAM: gyakie_
FACEBOOK: Gyakie

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Samini, King of live Performances to host Untamed Virtual Concert this Saturday!

Samini, King of live Performances to host Untamed Virtual Concert this Saturday!

6 days ago
Photo of Yaw Sarpong switches to Kofi Kinaata after Sarkodie for; Joseph Remix

Yaw Sarpong switches to Kofi Kinaata after Sarkodie for; Joseph Remix

7 days ago
Photo of Akesse Brempong set to drop biggest Gospel feature with Joe Mettle; Blessed

Akesse Brempong set to drop biggest Gospel feature with Joe Mettle; Blessed

7 days ago
Photo of Huge! iPappi inks publishing deal with Sony Music UK

Huge! iPappi inks publishing deal with Sony Music UK

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker