Gyakie poised to release maiden EP; SEED

Jackeline Acheampong, better known as Gyakie – the young lad with very peculiar vocals has announced on Twitter her forthcoming project, SEED.

Tweeting about the 5-track EP scheduled for release later this year she wrote: ”#SEED is different and experimental. It’s more of me snapping out of my space into a more challenging one”.

Having burst onto the Ghanaian music scene over a year ago, the burgeoning songbird boasts of quite an impressive catalogue of relative hit singles within a very short time.

They include ‘Control’, ‘Sor Mi Mu’, the recently released ‘Nana Nyame’ and ‘Never Like This’; arguably her biggest record yet!

Gyakie made her first impression with the single, ‘Love Is Pretty’ and has since gone on a solid run, working with top guns like E.L, Bisa Kdei and Kuvie.

In the space of a year, the act has garnered over 1M organic streams with just 5 singles, a feature and cover song on Audiomack, as well as hundreds of thousands more on Spotify and Apple Music, among others.

Referring to more feats by the songstress, Gyakie was once a guest on BBC’s ”Focus On Africa”, featured on Red Bull South Africa and Nigeria’s One Tribe magazine, made it on Kuulpeeps’ ”2020 EMERGERS” list, and earned a nomination in the 2020 VGMA ”Unsung Artist”.

Managed by FLIP THE MUSIC, Gyakie is a talented singer whose transparency makes it clear that she draws her artistic inspiration from genuine moments of extreme emotion and experiences of people around her.

Gyakie believes African music is a global sound and wants to use her gift as a way of shaping the culture, all with a touch of versatility.

If you’re in eager wait for ”SEED” or haven’t yet heard her alluring voice, what are you waiting for? Go get a good dose of Gyakie here:

