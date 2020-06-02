Akesse Brempong out with visuals for Gospel’s biggest Afrobeat chune ft. Joe Mettle; Blessed!

After months of anticipation, it seems the earnest expectations of the righteous fanbase of Akesse Brempong hasn’t been cut short as he has released the audiovisual of his Joe Mettle assisted jam, Blessed.

The Afrobeat tune matches up boot or boot to your current favourite Afrobeats jam out there.

Advertisement

It is tailored to usher all and sundry to just not count their blessings but name them for the world to know we are blessed even in such uncertain times.

When men say there is a casting down, we say there is a lifting up, so get on your dancing shoes and get the song here.

Another overwhelming work of excellence attached to the Blessed single release is its video which showcases several lively and vibely scenes.

They are complimentary to the new wave of youthful urban contemporary Gospel music which is taking over the music scene of which Akesse Brempong qualifies as part of the few spearheading the futuristic sound of Ghana’s Gospel.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!