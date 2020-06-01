See who made it to Ms Forson’s top 10 Gh favourites of all time!

One of Black Avenue Music’s curvy and talented music queens, Ms Forson has nominated her top 10 favourite Gh acts of all time in anticipation of her brand new Fameye assisted audiovisual, ‘Number 1’

She lists and gives reasons why these artistes are her favourite amongst the lot;

Advertisement

1. Kojo Antwi

I grew up loving the rhythm of his songs and chord progressions. He is a great intellectual writer, a unique singer and i look up to him.

2. Samini

I love his energy on stage.

3. Efya

I love Efya because she has a free soul, she’s an amazing vocalist and a great performer.

4. Kofi Kinaata

I love his unique music writing ability.

Advertisement

5. Sarkodie

I love Sarkodie’s lyrical content and personality.

6. Becca

I love the way she carries herself. Very bold, outspoken, sensational and she has exceptional stage craft.

7. Ebony

May her soul Rest In Peace. She inspired me with her sincere, daring and spontaneous personality.

8. Daddy Lumba

I love his wordplay and versatility in music.

9. Shatta Wale

I love Shatta because he is very outspoken and a go getter. That I look up to.

10. Adina

She is an excellent singer

Ms. Forson is set to release the music video for her new single on Thursday 18th June 2020 under the Black Avenue Muzik imprint.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!