Wendy Shay teams up with Bosom P-Yung for her first ever traditional trap single

Rufftown Records very own Queen of Ghana Music, Wendy Shay, is set to drop a new banger with the world’s only Traditional Trapper, Bosom P-YUNG.

Though Wendy Shay hasn’t yet disclosed the title of the song, it has been made exclusively known to Ghanamusic.com that it will drop on Monday 1st June across all major online stores and music streaming platforms.

Fans can’t wait to hear what the ‘Ataa Adwoa’ and “Akokra Gangster’ hitmakers have cooked for the masses.

One thing is for sure, it’s definitely going to be a monster hit. Stay glued to Ghanamusic.com and get to hear it first!

