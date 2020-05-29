Rev. JMichael Antonio out with 7th single; My God is Good

In the wake of what the world is facing, ‘My God is Good’ is a song that encourages the soul and emphasizes that the power of God is still at work despite our challenges.

As in 1 John 5: 4a, “whatsoever is born of God overcomes the world, the song lays down our declaration in these difficult situations that our God is good and He will continue being good to us regardless”.



Speaking about the song, Rev. JMichael Antonio points out that, “in life, it’s easy to say “God is good” when things are going on well.

But when we are going through a time of pain, difficulty, or even trial, then it becomes more of an open question.

We then wonder, “If God is good, then why this or that, but the truth is He is good in all times or circumstance and deserves our praise”.



‘My God is Good’ was composed by Rev J. Michael Antonio, featuring Calvis Hammond and Ivy Yirenkyi and produced by 357 Studio.



Rev. JMichael Antonio is a Gospel artist and the president of the Michael Antonio Foundation (MAF).

The MAF is a registered non-profit making organization, which seeks to help the less privileged youth through mentorship and other charitable projects.



The foundation focuses mainly on the youth, orphans, children in Borstal institutions, Senior High School students, and the less privileged in general. Helping them with Health Screening Programs, Awareness, and Mentorship Programs.



Meanwhile, Rev. JMichael Antonio has performed on various platforms both locally and internationally. He has transformed from just being a good singer into a great worshipper.



He has however been earlier blessed with six singles, Di Hene ft. Eugene Zuta, Sure ft. Ps. Joe Beecham, God na Real, Prayer, Psalm 91, and Mdala Wezinsuku ft. Phindy Mfeka from South Africa.

My God is Good is available on all digital music platforms across the world including Audiomack and iTunes

