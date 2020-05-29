Rapper Tinny recruits UK singer M-Fly for afrobeats jam; Heartbeat

Kankpe Records label frontman Tinny makes a massive return as he releases his first single of the year 2020.

Titled “Heartbeat”, the mid-tempo afrobeats jam features black-British singer, songwriter and music producer, M-Fly.

Advertisement

Having been the official first single of the year, Tinny focuses on a sound that soothes the mind and heart and composed especially for lovers who can’t do without their partners.

The song delves deep into how much people in relationships should cherish and value each other and serve as their ‘heartbeats’ in any type of mood.

“Heartbeat” is accompanied by a classic M&H Films-directed visual with a simple, straightforward storyline.

Check out the full music video below.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!