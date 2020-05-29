Top Stories

2 hours ago
Amerado & Fameye warn all naysayers!. Photo Credit: Amerado

Rapper Amerado has released a song with Fameye that will definitely shoot him up as one the acts of 2020.

Titled ‘Twa So‘, which literally translates as ‘ceasefire’ or ‘back off’, the song tends to expose backbiters and friends who bring onto the table negative energies.

This Afrobeats song, is the ‘Juju‘ artist’s first major single in 2020 after hastily returning from the UK to avoid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though he has been dropping some freestyles and singles, he described that as a way of entertaining his fans amidst the pandemic.

Twa So was produced by TwoBars, mixed and mastered by Liquid Beatz.

Amerado later revealed that the music video for Twa So should be earnestly anticipated, so in the mean time subscribe to his YouTube channel.

