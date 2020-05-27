Dzidu preaches love & commitment in new single; Ablavi

Top Stories

It's a mixture of well-crafted Ewe and Twi lyrics

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 2 hours ago
Titled ‘Ablavi’, Dzidu enlists JJ Gonami on his new Ewe dominated sound about love and commitment even in times of struggle.

Ablavi is a name given to females born on Tuesday and it’s the Ewe equivalent of Abena.

Atop the well laid sound, Dzidu talks about Ablavi’s sacrifice for him; her time and commitment despite his low status at the time.

He’s in good standing now and will reward her for her loyalty to him.

Dzidu delivers verses 1 & 2 in Twi and Ewe, whiles JJ Gonami hands us the chorus in Ewe, adding some diversity to the song and inviting audiences not only fluent in Twi as well.

‘Ablavi’ not only marks a new release, but a new age to Didzu; it’s his birthday! Listen to ‘Ablavi’ here to commemorate the occasion.

