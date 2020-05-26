Top Stories

Yaw Sarpong switches to Kofi Kinaata after Sarkodie for; Joseph Remix

He employs the fante rap God for a new twist to his old classic

The legendary Yaw Sarpong is at it again as he has now partnered with Kofi Kinaata for a remix of his classic hit single, Joseph.

Kofi Kinaata couldn’t hold his peace when the opportunity presented itself as he took to twitter to announce the collaboration.

He tweeted, “Azaay morro we dey record the remix of Yaw Sarpong’s song “Joseph” (s3 Yehowa hyira wo aa). hope u remember that legendary song. They used to play it at dawn as we be kiddies. This one de3 I meet my meeter. E Dey give me nightmares sef. Or u ppl say more vim?”

Upon completion of the project, he shared a video of his recording session and captioned it “Azzay, we did it”.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed as we await the release of this masterpiece from these 2 lyrically dexterous minds.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

