Huge! iPappi inks publishing deal with Sony Music UK

Music producer iPappi has inked a publishing deal with Sony Music UK through Palm Wine Music Limited, a London-based music production company.

iPappi’s publishing deal will allow Sony Music UK to license and exploit his content whiles also collecting publishing revenue on behalf of iPappi.

Through this deal also, iPappi will be placed on the global market by Sony Music UK, a move which will provide greater opportunities for the producer to utilize his creativity.

iPappi is a producer with an impressive catalogue of music having worked with artists including Stonebwoy, Teni, Nasty C, Kwesi Arthur, Gyakie, Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker.

