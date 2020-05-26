Top Stories

Akesse Brempong set to drop biggest Gospel feature with Joe Mettle; Blessed

The song has been tagged to be the biggest gospel collabo in Ghana

Akesse Brempong set to drop biggest Gospel feature with Joe Mettle; Blessed Photo Credit: Akesse Brempong / Facebook

Akesse Brempong is set to drop one of his most anticipated biggest collaborations with Joe Mettle, in the history of Ghana’s Gospel music industry dubbed, Blessed.

The Afrobeat single will be released on the 2nd of June across all online music stores and YouTube.

The Gospel banger which expresses the ability of God to bless every aspect of the life of a man will surely keep you up on your feet dancing to His glory.

It comes along with an audiovisual that engages the everyday person to recognise and appreciate the little things we overlook as a demonstration of God’s blessings.

