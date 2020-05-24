Top Stories

Sbeirg is out with Street Anthem

I'm Back! SBeirg releases new song to announce comeback. Photo Credit: Sbeirg

Ghanaian rising rapper SBeirg is back again with great momentum after taking a short break to focus on his studies.

The rapper shares a brand new song he calls Street Anthem, the song depicts some of the common moves and behavior in the streets.

In the song he made it known that despite the fact that money has not come yet, he never showed love by the streets and other girls around.

And for sure the ‘Sika’ (Money) will come and all his haters and snitches will turn to lovers.

