Top Stories

Amerado kick-starts new project with first episode of; Yeete Nsem

It features the latest trending updates in Ghana at the moment

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Amerado kick-starts new project with first episode of; Yeete Nsem
Amerado kick-starts new project with first episode of; Yeete Nsem Photo Credit: Amerado

Ghanaian rapper Amerado on Monday according to his social media handles announced the beginning of his new project titled ‘Yeete Nsem’ with an introductory video.

According to the award-winning rapper, Yeete Nsem will cover trending Ghanaian-related topics within each week and it is geared towards entertaining his fans and to gather more listeners for his major projects.

Advertisement

This episode which happens to be the first features names like Patapaa, Article Wan, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Nana Yaa Brefo, Kennedy Agyapong, Obinim, Joe Mettle and Patience Nyarko.

Stream/Watch AMERADO – YEETE NSEM (EPISODE ONE) on AUDIOMACK.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of 4×4 was supposed to be Castro & I – Captain Planet

4×4 was supposed to be Castro & I – Captain Planet

6 days ago
Photo of Stonebwoy & M.anifest to perform on MTV Base concert

Stonebwoy & M.anifest to perform on MTV Base concert

6 days ago
Photo of VGMA Covid-19 Heroes virtual concert

VGMA Covid-19 Heroes virtual concert

7 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 20: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 20: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker