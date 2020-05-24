Amerado kick-starts new project with first episode of; Yeete Nsem

Ghanaian rapper Amerado on Monday according to his social media handles announced the beginning of his new project titled ‘Yeete Nsem’ with an introductory video.

According to the award-winning rapper, Yeete Nsem will cover trending Ghanaian-related topics within each week and it is geared towards entertaining his fans and to gather more listeners for his major projects.

This episode which happens to be the first features names like Patapaa, Article Wan, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Nana Yaa Brefo, Kennedy Agyapong, Obinim, Joe Mettle and Patience Nyarko.

Stream/Watch AMERADO – YEETE NSEM (EPISODE ONE) on AUDIOMACK.

