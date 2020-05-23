Awesome! Don Elvi releases a new song after dad gifts him

Corazon Entertainment artist, Don Elvi has released a song to celebrate receiving a Benz from his father as an honor from for proving him wrong based in his music career.

The C300 4matic Mercedes Benz is a gift Don Elvi would not have thought of receiving considering his father doubted his choice of career even after he kept on telling him “Daddy Believe In The Boy“.

The 17-year-old rapper has told his fans and followers he will never ride in his new car alone as he wants them to join him as well.

Titled Keys To The Benz, Don Elvi motivates the youths to never to give up on their dreams even if people underrate them, they should still keep on focusing on their passion.

His major movement “Believe In The Boys” capitalizes on empowering the youth to first believe in themselves, never give up on their dream and keep pushing to reach the top.

After the release of a few songs, he released the Believe EP project after which Don Elvi went on street donation, High School Tours, and radio tours to preach and motivate the youth to believe in themselves.

The EP was patronized by many youths on iTunes so well overtaking Sarkodie’s Highest album in sales cum many youths see the young rapper as their role model.

Don Elvi in order news too has created a foundation for the needy and poor on the street, The Street 4 Eat Foundation, which aims to provide for the less privileged always.

