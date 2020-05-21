MC Nel & Endwd DJ team up to show their versatility

One of Accra’s finest DJ, Endwd DJ with budding DJ and host, MC Nel have teamed up to release a joint first single.

The Gomezbeats mixed song features Roadman Remy, an upcoming act who delivered the right lyrics on the perfect beat.

The song was put together by both DJs as a way of bringing out their versatility as individuals in the music industry.

The Afrobeat song, Diamonds (to be released on 28th May 2020) talks about finally winning after a long and dark period.

The line “Am3 baakpokpo how He change my level, Badman shaking he’s feeble, Diamonds scary like evil” carefully resonates the struggle.

The song touches on issues in relation to drugs and friendships and how these have played a role in shaping them for the success they envisioned.

MC Nel is a DJ/ Host with quite a number of hosted shows under his belt including Road to Detty Rave Campus Tour, Echo House’s Fresh ‘A’ Fair, and Scripts and Sound

Endwd DJ doubles as a DJ and a Producer producing and selling most of his beats online. He can be found in various hotspots in Accra like The Honeysuckle Pub & Restaurant and at Serallio showcasing his craft.

Roadman Remy, a budding artiste on the come up with a unique voice and catchy lyrics that will surely get your attention and get you grooving.

