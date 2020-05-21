Top Stories

He revealed this in an interview

Kelvynboy reacts to the popular sound of Afrobeats over Dancehall in Ghana Photo Credit: Kelvynboy / Twitter

Peculiar vocal talent, Kelvyn Boy says it has been a long time since he heard a real Dancehall song from any Ghanaian artiste.

Kelvyn Boy was answering a question on Joy Prime on why all new songs from artistes in Ghana currently have the same Beat Per Minute.

According to him, African musicians are now doing only one genre of music which is the Afrobeat and that’s what every artiste in Africa needs to admit.

“It been a long time, Its been a very long time I heard a real dancehall song in Ghana. Be true to yourself. When was the last time you heard a dancehall song in Ghana?” he asked Jay Foley.

He noted that all artistes across Africa now sounds the same and is an indication that they do the same genre which is afrobeat.

