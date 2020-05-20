Kojo Oppong Nkrumah promises Stonebwoy a seat at the table

Tagged as the originator of the Afro-dancehall genre, Stonebwoy has been promised a seat at the table of governmental decision making with regards to the music & creative arts industry by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

It was during Kojo Oppong Nkrumah’s recent live Instagram question and answer session where Stonebwoy made this comment.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah sought to find the challenges facing the industry and find ways and means his government can support the talents to diversify their income but was told there’s nothing to diversify.



“We have to find a way by which we can support you guys to make a lot of values and spread your wings globally,” he told Stonebwoy.



He continued: “One of the things I think we need to do is to encourage you guys to diversify your revenue portfolios. A lot of our artistes are very reliant on shows [concerts].”



But Stonebwoy quickly cut him and asserted that there’s only one stream of income in the industry which makes it difficult to diversify income in the industry.

“…But the income is not even consistent to start to plan towards it. I meet a lot of honourable people who ask how we are able to diversify our income,” he told the minister.



“Honestly, the income is just one-way kind of. And where we are supposed to make our money is Ghana where we have our major fan base but there’s absolutely almost nothing in place apart from events. So, we would love to diversify but there’s nothing to diversify”, Stonebwoy concluded.

It was then that the Information minister condescended to the BHIM Nation boss’ appeal for better structures to ascertain deserved royalties for artistes.

He promised the “Anloga Junction” creator that he would call for a stakeholder meeting between himself, his very good friend who doubles as the Tourism, Arts & Culture minister, Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi and Stonebwoy together with other key industry players when the COVID-19 dust settles.



Watch the full interview below:

